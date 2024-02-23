February 22, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois State Police trooper’s wife seeks help with medical, trip costs

Trooper severely injured in 2021 Scott’s Law crash

By Felix Sarver
State Police line up to honor Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank at MarionJoy Rehabilitation Hospital as Frank heads home Saturday May 13, 2023.

The wife of an Illinois State Police trooper who was severely injured in a 2021 Scott’s Law crash is seeking the community’s help with funding his journey to a Texas clinic that she hopes can help him emerge from his minimally conscious state.

Trooper Brian Frank’s wife Lauren Frank said he has remained in that condition since he was severely injured in a crash on Feb. 15, 2021. The incident occurred while he was on duty and responding to another crash on Interstate 55, just north of Route 30, in Will County.

The crash was caused by another driver, Angel Casillas, who was sentenced to a year and three months in prison last year after he pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s Law. The law requires motorists to either change lanes or reduce speed while approaching a stationary emergency vehicle.

Brian Frank has been in recovery for more than two years from his severe traumatic brain injury. Lauren Frank said her husband is non-verbal, can’t move on his own and requires 24/7 assistance.

But now Brian Frank has been accepted for treatment at NeuroSolutions clinic in Austin, Texas.

“This is a good opportunity but it’s an expensive opportunity,” Lauren Frank said.

Lauren Frank’s GoFundMe page has set a $130,000 goal for the trip and two-week treatment for her husband. The online fundraiser has gathered $85,335 as of Thursday afternoon.

Lauren Frank is hopeful the clinic in Texas can help her and others communicate with her husband.

“It’s been an obstacle finding a finding a quick, safe way to get him there,” she said.

The NeuroSolutions clinic is led by Dr. Brandon Crawford. The clinic focuses on treating traumatic brain injury, paralysis, seizure disorders, spinal cord injury and other conditions.

Lauren Frank, wife of Trooper Brian Frank gets a hug from Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Deputy Director, Colonel Margaret McGreal during a press conference for the release of her husband Brian. Two years after he suffered devastating injuries when a car slammed into his patrol vehicle along Interstate 55 near Plainfield, Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank is released from a MarionJoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton to go home Saturday May 13, 2023.

The 2021 crash that injured Frank was yet another tragic incident that highlighted for police the need for Scott’s Law, also called the Move Over Law, in Illinois.

The law is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2000.

Following the crash, Frank was hospitalized for a lengthy period of time while he endured brain surgeries, pneumonia and other complications. He then moved into a home that was modified to meet his medical needs after his hospital release.

At a news conference after Casillas’ sentencing, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the Scott’s Law Fund should be better funded for greater publicity of the law and education.

“There needs to be more commercials on TV and in the media about this law and how important it is to obey this law and to avoid these kinds of tragedies,” Glasgow said last year.

Glasgow also recommended the Scott’s Law Fund should have money for trooper’s injuries.

“That’s just common sense. They should not have any out of pocket expenses when they get injured or seriously incapacitated because of this,” Glasgow said.

Lauren Frank’s GoFundMe is available at shorturl.at/kmtX3.

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow speaks at a media conference on the sentencing of Angel Casillas for the 2021 crash that left State Trooper Brian Frank severely injured at the Will County State Attorney Office on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Joliet.

