Joliet man sentenced to prison for crash that injured Illinois State Police trooper

A Joliet man will serve 50% of a 15-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s Law in a 2021 crash that seriously injured Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak handed down the prison sentence on Angel Casillas, 23, after he pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to violating Scott’s Law. The law requires motorists approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles – such as police squad vehicles – to proceed “with due caution” and either change lanes or reduce speed.

Casillas had crashed into the rear of Frank’s squad vehicle on Feb. 15, 2021, on Interstate 55 near Route 30. At the time, Frank had stopped his vehicle to provide assistance in a separate crash.

The crash left Frank hospitalized for a long time while he endured brain surgeries, pneumonia and other complications. Last May, he was moved into a home that was modified to meet his medical needs but he returned to the hospital a few days later with pneumonia.

Illinois State Police troopers salute Trooper Brian Frank in May as he leaves Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton for his Lemont home. (Brian Hill)

Bertani-Tomczak said the evidence presented to her in the case demonstrated that Casillas could have safely avoided Frank’s squad vehicle. The judge said the evidence also shows that Casillas had been distracted for a significant period of time before the crash.

“I thought long and hard on the appropriate sentence in this case,” Bertani-Tomczak said.

Bertani-Tomczak told Casillas that his actions changed Frank’s life forever, along with the lives of his family, friends and co-workers. She said law enforcement have the right to perform their duties safely.

Bertani-Tomczak said a sentence of probation would deprecate the seriousness of Casillas’ offense and not serve the ends of justice. She sentenced Casillas to 15 months – or a year and three months – in prison. Casillas will receive day-for-day credit for that sentence, which means he’ll serve about half of that time.

The courtroom was packed on Tuesday with Illinois State Police troopers, who were there in support of Frank. Many of the troopers who were unable to find a seat in the gallery were either standing or sitting in the jury box. Frank’s wife, Lauren Frank, was also in attendance.

