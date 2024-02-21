Driver in deadly Joliet crash accused of disregarding red stoplight

A 19-year-old driver who was involved in a Joliet crash that claimed the lives of two people allegedly disregarded a red stoplight before the collision, police said.

New details about the crash on Sunday that killed Walter Kretzler III, 65, and Roxane Holt, 59, both of Joliet, were released in a statement on Wednesday from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The investigation thus far has revealed the 19-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe had allegedly disregarded a red stoplight and traveled north on 129th Infantry Drive at Black Road, English said.

The Chevrolet Tahoe entered an intersection in the area and collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was driven by Kretzler and occupied by Holt. The 19-year-old driver and his passenger attempted to run from the scene after the crash, English said.

No charges have yet been filed over the crash.

“Criminal charges resulting from this crash are at the behest of a thorough and complete investigation of the incident,” English said.

The investigation of the crash by the traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department remains ongoing.

The crash was first discovered by an officer on patrol at 2:06 a.m. on Sunday. Officers learned the crash caused Kretzler’s vehicle to leave the roadway, strike a fire hydrant and overturn on its passenger side, English said.

While officers were able to quickly stop the 19-year-old driver from fleeing the scene, they were not able to find his passenger, English said.