Two victims identified in Joliet fatal crash

The two people killed in an early Sunday crash in Joliet have been identified.

Walter Kretzler III, 65, and Roxane Holt, 59, both of Joliet, were killed in the collision at the intersection of Black Road and Infantry Drive.

The Will County Coroner’s Office identified the victims on Monday.

The crash was discovered at 2:06 a.m. Kretzler and Holt were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:49 a.m.

Kretzler and Holt were in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was hit on the driver’s side while heading west on Black Road at the intersection,, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

They were hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on Infantry and driven by a 19-year-old male from Crest Hill who police have not identified.

Both the Tahoe driver and a passenger attempted to run from the scene of the accident, police said.

“The driver was quickly stopped by officers, but the male passenger was unable to be located,” the release stated.

The Joliet Fire Department attempted to extricate Kretzler and Holt from their vehicle, which went off the road, hit a fire hydrant, and turned over onto the passenger side.

Police said they continue to investigate the accident.