February 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
The Herald-News

Coal City boys wrestling advance to IHSA state finals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday

Lincoln-Way East, Peotone girls basketball win sectional semifinals

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys wrestling

Coal City 60, De La Salle 15: At Coal City, the hosts dominated for a Class 1A Coal City IHSA Dual Team Sectional victory.

The Coalers advance to the IHSA Dual Team State quarterfinals Friday at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, where they face Riverdale, a 38-36 winner over Sandwich on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way East 60, Sandburg 39: At Joliet, the Griffins battled for a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal win.

Lincoln-Way East faces SouthWest Suburban rival Homewood-Flossmoor for the sectional title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Peotone 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 21: At Gilman, the Blue Devils came out on top for a Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional semifinal victory.

Peotone takes on Watseka for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Benet Academy 55, Bolingbrook 52: At Oswego, the Raiders battled but fell short in Class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal action.

Homewood-Flossmoor 43, Lincoln-Way Central 32: At Oswego, the Knights came up short in Class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal play.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsWrestlingGirls Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois