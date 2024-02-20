Kids’ Fair in Joliet brings in hundreds on day off from school

Charlotte, 7, and her twin sister Isabelle color their free T-shirts at the Will County Executive 2024 Kids’ Fair at Troy Middle School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The annual Kids’ Fair on Monday in Joliet continued to attract hundreds, bringing families and children closer to nonprofit organizations, government agencies, private companies and others with services for children and those who care for them.

The wide-ranging assortment of almost 60 vendors included demonstrations by a martial arts school and a dance class, information for parents and grandparents taking care of children, and opportunities for kids to win prizes.

The event, organized by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office, is held each year on Presidents’ Day to give students and their families an activity that introduces them to local resources and opportunities on a day off from school.

“I’ve seen 3D printing,” said Owen McDonnell, a fifth grader at Wesmere Elementary School in Plainfield School District 202, while holding a plastic caterpillar stamped out at the demonstration put on by Joliet Junior College.

Jayden Stilwell, 11, poses for a photo Monday at the After the Peanut booth at the Will County Executive Office's 2024 Kids’ Fair at Troy Middle School. (Gary Middendorf)

Owen said he also was impressed by the trophies on display at the table set up by the Joliet Slammers, where the organization told families what it had to offer for summer entertainment.

Owen’s mother, Jillian McDonnell, said the fair put in one place organizations and agencies that she has wanted to get to know better.

“With having a day off, it was something that we could do to find out about different activities in our community,” McDonnell said.

Many of the visitors made their first visit to the Kids’ Fair, which was held at Troy Middle School in Joliet.

Dana, 9, plays a card game Monday with Andrea Su of the Holsten Human Capital Development booth at the Will County Executive Office's 2024 Kids’ Fair at Troy Middle School. (Gary Middendorf)

Bertino-Tarrant, however, said the event has regularly attracted hundreds of people since she started it several years ago while still serving in the Illinois state Senate.

Last year’s Kids’ Fair attracted 800 attendees.

“For the vendors, it’s a way for them to show what they do,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “For the parents, it’s a nice opportunity for them to do something with the kids on a day off.”

“Every vendor has to bring something that relates to kids. We have something for the entire family to take away with them.” — Garland Mays, community engagement officer for the Will County Executive Office

The vendors were wide ranging, from police departments to a Pampered Chef representative.

The Joliet Park District brought turtles from its Pilcher Park Nature Center. Citgo Lemont Refinery, which supports education and career development in the area, brought an infrared camera to show how it is used for inspections at the refinery.

The Grandparents Raising Children Support Group advised the many grandparents at the event on where they could get support if they were the regular caretakers for the children they brought to the fair.

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA brought its Thrive dance team, which was among the live performers at the Kids’ Fair.

Thrive dance team’s Olivia Fariss, 12, does a dance routine for the crowd at the Will County Executive Office's 2024 Kids’ Fair at Troy Middle School on Monday, Feb. 19. (Gary Middendorf)

TM Martial Arts in Joliet did a training session in which children learned, among other things, how to use their voices for self-defense against predators.

“Realistically, a kid can’t fight off an adult,” TM Martial Arts instructor Kyle Clay said. “But if they scream, predators don’t like attention.”

Attractions included a spin-for-prizes table set up by 4 Kids Sake, which runs a food pantry and a discount store in Bolingbrook to support families in need.

“I like the prizes,” said parent Brittney Carradine of Joliet, noting the educational value of the giveaways. “There’s an art set. There are books.”

Garland Mays, community engagement officer for the Will County Executive Office, said the event is organized to have a wide appeal with a common theme.

“Every vendor has to bring something that relates to kids,” Mays said. “We have something for the entire family to take away with them.”

[ Photos: Will County Executive 2024 Kids' Fair ]