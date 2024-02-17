Kids off school Monday? Bring them to annual Will County Kids Fair

Mason and Avery Murphy participate in a crafts activity at a past Will County Kids' Fair. (Eric Ginnard)

Looking for something to do with the kids on a school holiday? The Kids’ Fair, organized by the office of Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, will be held Monday in Joliet.

The free event offering family-friendly activities on Presidents Day, a day off from school, will be 9 a.m. to noon at Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St.

“This event is a great event for mom, dad, grandparents, and caretakers who are looking for a family-friendly activity on President’s Day,” Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release on the event. “Last year’s fair attracted over 800 attendees and I’m hoping that more families take advantage of this fun, community-centered event.”

More than 50 vendors will participate in the event, which will feature games, crafts, live animals, performances and education activities, according to the release

More information is available at countyexec@willcounty.gov. People can also call the county executive’s office at 815-740-4601.