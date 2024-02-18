Joliet West wins state girls bowling title: The Herald-News roundup for Saturday

ROCKFORD — Cherry Bowl was invaded by the state’s best girls bowlers this weekend, and Herald-News area teams proved to be the top of the heap.
Joliet West won the state championship with a 12-game total of 12,223. Minooka (11,983) finished second and Lockport (11,732) took third.
Joliet West was led by senior Ella Steinke, who was fourth individually with a total of 2,586, sophomore Mia Antomez (fifth, 2,578), freshman Gianna Mendoza (2,460), senior Gracie French (2,319), sophomore Samantha French (1,242), and sophomore Malorie Berry (1,038).
Minooka’s top bowlers were senior Annie Honsik (sixth, 2,538), senior Jenna Ritchie (10th, 2,506), junior Kaylee McNab (2,491), senior Ashlee Pruim (2,268), and sophomore Sophia Oberding (2,180).
Lockport senior Paige Matiasek finished seventh individually with a total of 2,535. She was followed by teammates senior Kadie Kontos (2,390), freshman Alyvia Matiasek (2,324), senior Lauren Lane (2,271), sophomore Brooke Stroud (1,642) and sophomore Taytlor Lane (570).
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way Central Sectional: Lincoln-Way East won the team title with a score of 245. The Griffins were followed by Lincoln-Way West (199), Lincoln-Way Central (182) and Joliet West (177). Morris (86) finished in eighth place, while Providence Catholic (15) finished 10th.
State qualifiers were John Mroz of Lincoln-Way Central in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, Ben Clark of Joliet West in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Sebastian Leal Tineo of Lincoln-Way East in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Jake McCormack of Lincoln-Way West in the 100 backstroke. Lincoln-Way East’s 400 freestyle relay of Tineo, Matthew Piech, Jackson Sales, and Jacob Werner also advanced.