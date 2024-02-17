Four boys wrestlers in state title matches; Joliet West girls bowling 1st at state: Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys wrestling
Wardlow, Johnson, Hampton, Benson in title matches: Action continued Friday at the IHSA Individual Boys Wrestling State Finals at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana.
In Class 3A, Lockport’s Justin Wardlow (138 pounds) and the Joliet Catholic duo of Dillan Johnson (285) and Jason Hampton (120) all made it through Friday undefeated and will compete for state championships Saturday - Wardlow against Marmion’s Zach Stewart, Johnson facing Hinsdale Central’s Marko Ivanisevic and Hampton squaring off with Maine South’s Teddy Flores.
Hampton won 4-3 and 5-3 decisions to earn his spot in the state title match; Johnson has dominated all three of his bouts with first-period pins; and Wardlow survived a 4-3 tiebreaker in the state semifinals.
In Class 1A, Coal City’s Landin Benson (165) followed up an opening-round pinfall victory with a pair of close decisions - 3-0 and 3-2 - to forge his path to a state championship match with Tremont’s Bowden Delaney.
A multitude of Herald-news area wrestlers are still alive in wrestlebacks and will be competing on the final day of the individual season. Those include: Class 1A — Coal City’s Mason Garner, Culan Lindemuth, Cooper Morris, Owen Peterson, Cade Poyner, Brant Widlowski and Brody Widlowski; Dwight’s Dylan Crouch; Seneca’s Asher Hamby and Chris Peura; Class 2A — Lemont’s Noah O’Connor and Alex Pasquale; Morris’ Owen Sater; Providence’s Tommy Banas; and Class 3A — JCA’s Max Corral, Max Cumbee, Luke Foster, Luke Hamiti and Nico Ronchetti; Joliet Central’s Charles Walker; Joliet West’s Wyatt Schmidt, Carson Weber and Coehn Weber; Lincoln-Way West’s Jase Salin and Luke Siwinski; Minooka’s Cade Stonitsch; Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis and Leonardo Tovar; and Romeoville’s Brian Farley.
Action continues Saturday morning and concludes Saturday night.
Girls bowling
Joliet West atop standing after Day 1: At the IHSA Girls Bowling State Finals at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Joliet West (team 6,160), Lockport (5,90) and Minooka (5,816) are 1-2-3 in the team standings after the first of two days of competition.
Joliet West was led Friday by senior Ella Steinke, who marked a six-game, first-day-individual-best 1,386 (237, 279, 232, 234 high games), as well as sophomore Mia Antomez with her 1,316 (245, 254) and freshman Gianna Mendoza’s 1,241 (245, 233).
Lockport’s high rollers Friday were Paige Matiasek with a 1,255 (279, 235) and fellow Porters senior Kadie Kontos with her 1,222 (226).
Minooka was led the opening day by senior Annie Honsik and her 1,256 series (237) as well as senior Jenna Ritchie’s 1,208 (245, 236).
All bowlers named are in the top 30 individually. Lincoln-Way West senior Holly Kaiser is 35th with a 1,195 series (256 high game).
Boys basketball
Bolingbrook 79, Lincoln-Way West 70: At New Lenox, the hosts fell in their regular-season finale despite a 36-point onslaught from Eli Bach. Jacob Bereza added 15 points for LWW (16-15).
Bolingbrook (24-4) received a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double from Eric Henderson, 14 points from Caleb Harris and 13 points with five assists courtesy of Justin Anderson.
Seneca 68, Serena 59: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (22-9) topped the Huskers (28-3), leading at the close of every quarter. Paxton Giertz scored 20 points, with Lane Provance and Kysen Klinker adding 15 apiece.
St. Igatius 58, Providence 39: At Chicago, the visiting Celtics suffered the loss despite nine points from Colin Crean and eight off the hands of Seth Cheney.