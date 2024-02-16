Peotone, Providence girls basketball win regional titles: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday

Girls basketball
Peotone 47, Seneca 30: Madi Schoeder had 22 points to lead the Blue Devils to a Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional championship victory.
Ashley Renwick scored 12 and Addie Graffeo added seven. Peotone advances to the Iroquois West Sectional, where it will St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Providence Catholic 46, Hillcrest 39: The Celtics came out on top for a Class 3A Providence Regional championship win.
Bolingbrook 60, Naperville North 31: At Plainfield, the Raiders dominated for a Class 4A Plainfield South Regional championship victory.
Manteno 30, Coal City 27: The Panthers battled to a Class 2A Manteno Regional championship win.
Cissna Park co-op 46, Dwight 33: The Trojans battled but fell short in the Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship.
Homewood-Flossmoor 47, Lincoln-Way West 41: At New Lenox, the hosts came up just short in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional title game.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 71, Morris 54: At New Lenox, the Knights earned another home victory and finished the regular season 16-14 with a nonconference victory.
Coal City 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: Cale Halpin had 15 points and Bennett Gram added seven but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.