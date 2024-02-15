Matas Gaidukevicius scores 38 for Lemont: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Boys basketball
Lemont 84, Hinsdale South 70: Matas Gaidukevicius had 38 points and Klaidas Paskauskas had 20 to lead the hosts to a nonconference win.
Ryan Runaas had 12 points and eight assists.
Providence Catholic 75, Evergreen Park 67: Seth Cheney put 27 on the board to lead the Celtics to a nonconference victory.
Colin Crean had 13 points and Kyle Lipke added 10.
Girls track and field
Romeoville Invite: The hosts finished first with 81 points in a dual meet against Oak Lawn.
Tania Miller took first in the 55-meter dash (7.43 seconds) and the 200 (26.76). Chelsea Agyekum finished first in the 400 (1:12.63), Sophia Flowers won the 1,600 (5:53.71) and Faith Green won the 55 hurdles (10.7).
Kimora Currie, Jifa Dzukey, Sienna Grant and Morgan Walker finished on top for the 4x80 relay (55.24). Miller, Jayla Patterson, Nyaa Williams and Lee’Shanti Brown won the 4x200 relay (1:53.70). Julia Okonski, Emily Rog, Gisela Alcantara and Leslie Puente won the 4x800 relay (11:24.32).
Grace Griffin won the long jump (4.85m) and triple jump (10.94).