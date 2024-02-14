Joliet West, Providence advance to regional finals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 13

Girls basketball
Joliet West 57, Bloom 48: At Joliet, the 10th-seeded Tigers will play for a regional championship after taking down No. 7 seed Bloom on Tuesday in a Class 4A Joliet Central Regional semifinal.
The Tigers will play Lincoln-Way East, a 62-17 winner over Joliet Central in Tuesday’s other semifinal, for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Peotone 50, Chicago Christian 26: At Palos Heights, the top-seeded Blue Devils took down the host Knights in a Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinal.
Madi Schroeder paced Peotone (24-4) with 20 points, Addie Graffeo added 13 points, and Jolynn Murray scored 10.
Seneca 48, Joliet Catholic 40: At Palos Heights, the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish ended the season for No. 5 seed Joliet Catholic in a Class 2A Regional semifinal.
Alyssa Zellers tossed in 16 points to pace Seneca, Tessa Krull supplied 11 points, and Evelyn O’Connor had nine.
Seneca will play Peotone for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lincoln-Way Central 50, Andrew 32: At Tinley Park, Gianna Amadio scored 19 points, and Lina Panos provided 15 in a Class 4A Andrew Regional semifinal win for the Knights, who play Stagg for the title at 6 p.m. Friday.
Stagg 38, Lockport 30: At Tinley Park, the Porters’ season came to an end with a loss in the Class 4A Andrew Regional semifinals.
Providence 76, Morgan Park 26: At New Lenox, the fourth-seeded Celtics rolled past No. 13 Morgan Park in a Class 3A Providence Regional semifinal.
Providence heads to the regional championship to face No. 6 seed Hillcrest at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Romeoville 50, Marist 40: At Orland Park, the third-seeded Spartans secured a spot in the title game with a win over No. 13 seed Marist in a Class 4A Sandburg Regional semifinal.
Romeoville plays host Sandburg for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Downers Grove North 56, Plainfield East 32: At Downers Grove, the 14th-seeded Bengals were overwhelmed by No. 3 seed Downers Grove North in a Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.
Yorkville 72, Plainfield North 54: At Downers Grove, No. 11 seed Plainfield North dropped its Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal matchup against the third-seeded Foxes.
Dwight 63, Milford 34: At Cissna Park, the Trojans earned a semifinal victory over Milford at the Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals.
Dwight squares off with Cissna Park for the regional title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Boys basketball
Joliet Central 61, Plainfield South 47: At Plainfield, the Steelmen earned a Southwest Prairie Conference road win. Danny Thompson led the way with 18 points, Isaiah Molette added 13, and Zion Kostyra had 10.
Lincoln-Way Central 65, Lincoln-Way East 58: At New Lenox, the host Knights took down their SouthWest Suburban Conference rival on senior night.
Plainfield North 68, Yorkville 52: At Plainfield, Jeffrey Fleming scored 21 points and Evan Czarnik added 18 as the Tigers wrapped up their Southwest Prairie Conference schedule at home with a win.
Lincoln-Way West 61, Andrew 54: At Tinley Park, Eli Bach scored 19 points, and Jacob Bereza followed closely with 18 points in SWSC win for the Warriors.
Gardner-South Wilmington 62, Donovan 51: At Donovan, the Panthers picked up the win at the River Valley Conference Tournament behind 27 points from Cale Halpin. Bennett Grant provided 14 points.
Lisle 52, Reed-Custer 38: At Braidwood, the Comets dropped their Illinois Central Eight home game.
Marist 72, Joliet Catholic 55: At Chicago, Drew Wills topped the Hilltoppers with 13 points in the road loss. Jayden Armstrong scored 11 points, and Owen Wiers scored nine.