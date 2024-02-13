Morris upsets No. 2 Bloomington for girls hoops win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, February 12

Girls basketball
Morris 56, Bloomington 35: In the semifinals of the Class 3A Morris Regional on Monday, the sixth-seeded hosts upset the regional’s top seed, No. 2 Bloomington, to advance to Thursday’s title game where it will play third-seeded Kankakee.
Layken Callahan scored 22 points and Landrie Callahan 17 - including a combined 19 in the third quarter, when Morris took control. Alyssa Jenson added six points, with Makenna Boyle contributing five.
Coal City 53, Beecher 22: The Coalers got an early lead and came out on top during a Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal victory.
Mia Ferrias led with 21 points and Emma Rodriguez had 13. The Coalers will face Manteno at Manteno at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Lincoln-Way West 78, Rich Township 61: Molly Finn had 28 points and Kenzie Roesner had 15 and Caroline Smith had 14 to lead the Warriors to a Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional semifinal win.
Manteno 43, Wilmington 41: At Manteno, the hosts had to battle until the end for a Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal victory over the Wildcats, who finished its season with a 10-19 record.
Naperville North 52, Plainfield South 47: At Plainfield, the hosts put up a fight but fell just short in Class 4A Plainfield South Regional play.
Plainfield South finished its season with an 20-11 record.
Tinley Park 49, Lemont 38: The hosts battled but dropped a Class 3A Lemont Regional matchup.
Pekin 41, Minooka 28: In a Class 4A Pekin Regional game, Minooka came up short finishing its season with a mark of 13-15.