Providence wins Chicago Catholic finale: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Boys Basketball
Providence Catholic 64, St. Francis De Sales 51: At Chicago, In their final Chicago Catholic League contest of the season, the Celtics were victorious behind 23 points form junior Seth Chaney. PC is 13-12 overall and 6-3 in the CCL.
Lemont 65, Bremen 47: At Midlothian, Lemont clinched a share of the South Suburban Conference Blue Division with the win over the Braves. Klaidas Paskauskas led Lemont with 15 points, Matas Gaidukevicius added 14 and Ryan Runaas chipped in 11 for Lemont (17-11, 10-3).
Plainfield North 48, West Aurora 44: At Aurora, Jeffrey Flemming scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to the road victory in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest. North improved to 16-14, 6-9 in the SPC.
Plainfield South 53, Plainfield Central 47: At Plainfield, South picked up the win in a battle in the SPC over the Wildcats, improving to 9-19 overall and 4-11 in the conference.
Andrew 40, Minooka 38: At Minooka, the Indians fell when the Thunderbolts hit the game-winning bucket with 4.8 seconds left. Micah Hamilton led Minooka (10-18, 8-7) with 12 points. Zane Caves added eight points for the Indians.
Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 44: At Coal City, the host Coalers evened their record in the Illinois Central Eight at 6-6, 13-15 overall with the win over the Comets.
Lincoln-Way East 65, Sandburg 52: At Frankfort, on senior night, the Griffins snapped a six-game losing streak behind a 22-point, seven-rebound night from junior Brent Taylor. Jacob Alexander scored 13 and BJ Powell added 12 points and 10 assists for East (16-11, 2-5 in the SWSC).
Lincoln-Way West 66, Stagg 59: At Palos Hills, Wyatt Carlson went for 30 points to lead the Warriors to the SWSC win over the Chargers. Max Gabriel added 16 and Eli Bach 13 for West (15-13, 4-3 ).
Joliet West 73, Plainfield East 55: At Plainfield, the Tigers won for the sixth straight time and maintained their spot atop the SPC with the win at East. West improved to 18-9 overall and 13-2 in the SPC.
Bolingbrook 69, Lockport 54: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders continued rolling in the SWSC with the win over the visiting Porters. Bolingbrook improved to 22-4 overall and 6-1 in the SWSC.
Marquette 65, Dwight 37: At Ottawa, the Trojans (7-20, 2-6) fell to the Crusaders in a Tri-County conference contest.
Carmel Catholic 74, Joliet Catholic 66: At Joliet, the Hillmen dropped an East Suburban Catholic contest to the visiting Corsairs. JCA fell to 8-18 overall, 1-14 in the ESCC.
Boys Track and Field
Plainfield South Tri-Meet: At Plainfield, the host Cougars captured four individual events at their own tri-meet. Orlando Cruz won the triple jump, Sebastian Thomas and Amir Saba finished 1-2 in the high jump, Dylan Maloney and Gavin Borger went 1-2 in the 1,600 meters and Thomas took the 55 dash. Minooka winners included Nate George int he 200, Hayden Anderson in the 50 hurdles and Jeremy McPherson and Wyatt Stupak went 1-2 in the shot put.
Girls Track and Field
Homewood-Flossmoor Girls Quad: At Flossmoor, freshman Alaina Steele opened her indoor season with a win in the 200 meters for the Griffins. Olivia Launius won the 1,600 and the Griffins took the 4x800 relay with Ava Conway, Katie O’Brien, Kara Waishwell and Maura Hanrahan. The same foursome also won the 4x400 relay. Jaiden Knoop and Molly Reidy finished 1-2 in the pole vault for East. The Griffins finished third overall in the team standings.