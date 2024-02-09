Addi Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, February 8

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grace Christian 42: At Kankakee, the Panthers battled to win and clinched the River Valley Conference championship.
Addi Fair had 26 points, Grace Olsen added 15 and Aspen Lardi chipped in with six.
Peotone 52, Lisle 26: Addie Graffeo scored 18 points and the Blue Devils clinched a co-championship title with an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Madi Schroeder had 13 and Jolynn Murray chipped in with 12.
Lincoln-Way West 71, Thornwood 19: Peyton Madl put up 22 points to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Molly Finn had 18 points and Kenzie Roesner added 10.
Morris 65, Manteno 45: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had 27 points and six rebounds during a nonconference win.
Lily Hansen had 22 points and seven rebounds.
Seneca 41, Midland 37: Evelyn O’Connor had 11 points and Alyssa Zellers and Audry McNabb combined to score 18 to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Lincoln-Way East 73, Plainfield South 42: At New Lenox, the hosts dominated in nonconference play.