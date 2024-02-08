The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Boys Basketball
Wilmington 63, Streator 59: At Wilmington, Ryan Ketterman led the Wildcats with 21 points in a key Illinois Central Eight contest. Reid Juster added 18 points and Lucas Rink 13 as Wilmington improved to 17-7 overall and 6-6 in the ICE.
Romeoville 52, Plainfield North 49: At Romeoville, the Spartans improved to 19-9, 10-4 in the SPC with the win over the Tigers. TJ Lee had 14 to lead the Spartans. McKeis Johnson added 13. Jeffrey Fleming had 19 points and Evan Czarnik 14 for North (15-14, 5-9).
West Aurora 74, Plainfield Central 47: At Plainfield, the Wildcats fell to the Blackhawks in an SPC contest.
Plainfield South 68, Oswego 41: At Plainfield, the Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak with the win over the Panthers. South improved to 8-19 overall and 4-11 in the Southwest Prairie Conference.
Manteno 45, Coal City 36: At Manteno, the Coalers dropped a road contest to the Panthers - the top team in the ICE.
Andrew 63, Lincoln-Way East 56: At Frankfort, the Thunderbolts pulled the upset of the Griffins in the SWSC. Brent Taylor led East (15-11, 1-6) with 15 points and BJ Powell and Jacob Alexander scored 15 points each for the Griffins, who have lost six straight.
Girls Basketball
Tri-Point 58, Gardner South Wilmington 54: At Gardner, Addi Fair led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points as GSW dropped to 19-9 on the season. Grace Olsen added 10 points and Aspen Lardi seven for the Panthers. GSW finishes its regular season Thursday night.
Bolingbrook 74, Stagg 44: At Palos Hills, the Raiders closed out a perfect regular season in the SouthWest Suburban Conference with the road win over the Chargers. Bolingbrook, the top seed at the Class 4A Oswego Sectional starting next week, improved to 24-3 overall and 8-0 in the SWSC. Trinity Jones led all scorers with 28 points for Bolingbrook.
Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 34: At Peotone, the Blue Devils captured the nonconference win behind 23 points from Madi Schroeder. Ashley Renwick added 12 for Peotone (22-4).
Plainfield South 54, Joliet Central 45: At Joliet, the Cougars won their 20th game this season by taking down the Steelmen in an SPC contest. Destinya McGruder hauled down her 500th rebound, putting her third in school history.
Coal City 41, Dwight 32: At Dwight, Mia Ferrias led the way for the Lady Coalers with 13 points in a nonconference contest. Makayla Henline added 11 points for Coal City (22-3).
Boys Track and Field
Yorkville 32, Plainfield Central 24, Oswego East 20: At Oswego, senior Bryan Underwood won the 55-meter dash and anchored a winning 4x200 relay for the Wildcats in an early season indoor meet. Will Dotson, Torrance Freeman and Scott Freishlag joined Underwood on the relay, PC also won the 4x800 relay with Harlon Matson, Arnold Arce, Luke Adair, and Tyler Schick making up the winning foursome.