Jack Wheeler scores 21 for Morris boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, February 6

Boys basketball
Morris 54, Coal City 45: Jack Wheeler had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Morris to a nonconference win.
Joey Vinachi had 10 points and Caston Norris scored nine.
Lincoln-Way West 57, Lincoln-Way Central 53: Eli Bach had 23 points and Jacob Bereza chipped in with 13 to lead the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Oswego East 63, Joliet Central 50: At Joliet, the Wolves battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
La Salle-Peru 57, Minooka 50 (OT): At La Salle, Minooka fought but came up short in a nonconference matchup.
Girls basketball
Morris 51, Serena 32: Landrie Callahan had 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks to lead the hosts to a nonconference win.
Layken Callahan, Makenna Boyle and Lily Hansen combined to add 24 points to the scoring.
Plainfield North 56, West Aurora 54: At West Aurora, Sydney Scott had 22 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 52, Andrew 39: Lina Panos put up 20 points and Gianna Amadio scored 13 to help the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Lockport 34: At Floosmoor, Laura Arstikaitis had 13 points and Veronica Bafia had 10 but the Porters fell in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Dwight 48, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: Addi Fair had 11 points and Aspen Lardi added seven but the Panthers fell in nonconference play.