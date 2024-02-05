Pets of the Week: Feb. 5, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Ella is a 2-year-old terrier with a sad backstory. She was living outside for several weeks during the freezing temperatures before a kind person rescued her. She initially is shy but is starting to come out of her shell. She does well with other dogs and children. To meet Ella, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Ella is a 2-year-old terrier with a sad backstory. She was living outside for several weeks during the freezing temperatures before a kind person rescued her. She initially is shy but is starting to come out of her shell. She does well with other dogs and children. To meet Ella, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by Naws Humane Society of Illinois)

Fall is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. She is sweet, friendly, playful, gentle and curious. She likes attention and eagerly greets visitors. Fall is good with other cats and will be a wonderful companion and addition to a home. To meet Fall, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Fall is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. She is sweet, friendly, playful, gentle and curious. She likes attention and eagerly greets visitors. Fall is good with other cats and will be a wonderful companion and addition to a home. To meet Fall, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pluto is a young hound mix who came to the humane society from a local animal control. He is outgoing and playful with tons of energy. Pluto needs a home with people who can keep him active and help him with his training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Pluto is a young hound mix who came to the humane society from a local animal control. He is outgoing and playful with tons of energy. Pluto needs a home with people who can keep him active and help him with his training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sunny is a calico mix whose owner passed away. She is very sweet but is quite stressed out being at the shelter. Sunny needs a quiet home where she is the only cat. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sunny is a calico mix whose owner passed away. She is very sweet but is quite stressed out being at the shelter. Sunny needs a quiet home where she is the only cat. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Mariah is a 9-month-old pittie. She does well with other dogs and will share her toys as long as they want to play, play, play. Mariah will bring joy, laughter and pittie snuggles to any home. To meet Mariah, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Mariah is a 9-month-old pittie. She does well with other dogs and will share her toys as long as they want to play, play, play. Mariah will bring joy, laughter and pittie snuggles to any home. To meet Mariah, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Rhett is 3 years old, laid back and silly. He loves to play and chase wand toys. He also loves wet food and happily laps up every last morsel. Rhett will roll around on the ground and entertain himself with his toys. After exploring and playtime, he will curl up on a seat to snooze the remaining day away. To meet Rhett, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.