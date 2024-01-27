Joliet West bowling, Joliet Catholic dance atop standings after opening days at state: The Herald-News roundup

Boys bowling
Joliet West 4th after 1 day at state: At O’Fallon, after the first day of competition at the state championship, Joliet West is currently in fourth place in the team race, and Lockport is sitting eight overall.
Senior Bryce Jinks leads the Tigers with a total of 1,375 pins. Tyler McDonald, Tyler Bishop, Brody Johnson and Alex Sanchez all contributed to the Tigers’ first day. Aaron Wendell, Austin LiCausi, Ross Karraker, Aaron Chrusciel and Nathan Cantrell rolled for the led the Porters.
Minooka sits 14th overall with the team of Logan Knoll, Zach Kunkle, Vince Pizzo, Will Simpson, Ben Clark, Sean McCammon and Benny Corcoran.
Lincoln-Way Central is 17th in the team race with Jacob Rob, Austin Cetwinski, Tyler Hoger, Carter Mann, Jake Tapella, Zachary Johnson, Dante Berkey and Drew Dedic leading the way.
Senior Trevor Anifer from Lemont is currently in fourth place individually, only 29 pins out of first. Jinks is tied for sixth overall.
Jacob Chavez of Plainfield Central and Logan Nicholls of Lincoln-Way West also competed in the opening round.
Competitive dance
Joliet Catholic tops in 1A: At Bloomington, Joliet Catholic sits in the top spot in the Class 1A division after the prelims of the IHSA State Finals competition. The Angels earned a slight win over Morris, which resides in second place.
Providence Catholic is fourth overall. Gardner South Wilmington finished 28th.
In Class 2A, Lincoln-Way West sits in fourth place, and Lincoln-Way Central is ninth.
The finals will be contested on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Boys wrestling
East Suburban Catholic Meet: At Chicago, Joliet Catholic captured the East Suburban Catholic Conference championship in dominant fashion.
JCA won eight weight classes in route to 252 points. Wisconsin commit Dillan Johnson won at 285, improving to 30-1 on the season. Max Hrvatin, Nico Ronchetti, Max Corral, Luke Hamiti, Jason Hampton, Luke Foster and Max Cumbee won individual titles for the Hilltoppers.
Joliet West 33, Joliet Central 31: At Joliet, in their annual “Take Down Cancer” match, the Tigers held off the Steelmen in a conference showdown.
Providence Catholic 46, Round Lake 30: At New Lenox, Zach Bochenek, JT Potoscnak, Tommy Banas, Justus Snapp, Geno Pepes, Mason Bucon and Micheal O’Connor won matches for the Celtics.
Lovellette Invite: At Litchfield, Peotone currently sits sixth after the prelims. Micah Spinazzola, Kurt Wagner and Ian Kreske will wrestle in the championship bracket Saturday.
Girls wrestling
Minooka Regional: At Minooka, the host Indians and Joliet Central are separated by just a point after opening-round matches. Minooka advanced five, Lincoln-Way Central six, and Joliet Central and Joliet Catholic also advanced wrestlers into the championship bracket.
Sheppard Regional: At Palos Heights, Lockport and Bolingbrook each advanced a host of wrestlers into the championship bracket.
Boys basketball
Lemont 62, Oak Forest 34: At Lemont, Ryan Runaas led a balanced scoring attack for Lemont with 11 points in the win. Zane Schneider added 10 points for Lemont, which improved to 15-7, 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
Stagg 52, Lockport 38: At Lockport, Bryce Turner led the Porters with 14 points in a SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Josh Ahrens was big on the glass for the Porters with 10 rebounds.
Lockport is now 5-14 overall, 0-4 in the SWSC.
Oswego East 45, Minooka 38: At Minooka, Micah Hamilton led the Indians with 10 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference game. DJ Hampton hauled in eight boards to lead Minooka (7-14, 5-5).
Bolingbrook 82, Lincoln-Way Central 61: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 17-3 overall, 3-0 in the SWSC with the win over the Knights.
Serena 67, Gardner South Wilmington 43: At Serena, Cole Halpin led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points in a nonconference loss to the ranked-in-1A Huskers.
GSW fell to 7-15 overall.
Plainfield East 71, Plainfield Central 67: At Plainfield, the Bengals held off the Wildcats in an SPC matchup.
Alijah Little led the Bengals with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Ehi Ogbomo added to his school record in assists with nine to go with 13 points for East (9-13, 5-5). Desean Miller added 11 for the Bengals.
Homewood-Flossmoor 83, Lincoln-Way West 41: At Flossmoor, the Warriors fell to the state-ranked Vikings in an SWSC contest. West falls to 10-13 on the season.
St. Viator 74, Joliet Catholic 45: At Arlington Heights, the Hilltoppers dropped an ESCC contest to the Lions.
Henry-Senachwine 59, Dwight 34: At Granville, Dwight fell in the ninth-place game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.
Wilmington 53, Clifton Central 47: At Wilmington, the Wildcats knocked off the Comets.
Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Illinois Lutheran 26: At Gardner, Addi Fair netted a school-record 45 points to lead the Panthers to their 16th win of the season against seven losses. GSW is 10-1 in the Rover Valley Conference.
Kaneland 68, Morris 43: At Maple Park, the Knights knocked off Morris in an Interstate 8 contest. Alyssa Jepson led the way for Morris with 15 points. Layken Callahan added 11.
Morris is now 16-9, 3-6 in conference.