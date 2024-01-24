Joliet police confirm suspect’s mother, siblings among those killed in mass shooting

A resident who lives across from one of the homes where multiple victims were found shot dead along 2200 West Acres talks to a mail man on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Police have confirmed a Joliet man is suspected of killing his mother, brother, three sisters, uncle and aunt in a mass shooting on West Acres Road that has shocked the city.

Tameka Nance, 47, was the mother of Romeo Nance, 23, and his sisters are Alexandria Nance, 20, and two teens, ages 16 and 14, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The other victims killed were Romeo Nance’s aunt, Christine Esters, 38, his uncle, William Esters II, 35, and his brother, Joshua Nance, 31.

School officials in Joliet said Alonnah Nance, 16, was a junior at Joliet West High School and Alexandria Nance was alumna of the same school who graduated in 2022.

“Words cannot adequately express the sadness that we are feeling right now. They just cannot. Our [Joliet Township High School District 204] community is grieving this senseless loss, and our hearts are aching for Alonnah, Alexandria, their family, and all of our students and staff who are experiencing such a deep loss and sorrow,” said District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman in a statement.

Guseman said the district is “doing everything we can to support our staff, students and community as we all try to process this profound loss.”

“Alonnah and Alexandria will always remain in our hearts and within the Joliet West Tiger Family,” Guseman said.

Police consider Romeo Nance the suspect in the mass shooting of his family and two random shootings, one of which led to the death of Toyosi Bakare, 28, formerly of Nigeria. The ninth victim in the incident is a 42-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Nance fled Joliet following the killing of his family, Bakare and the 42-year-old man, police said. He was located by authorities on Monday in Texas, where he fatally shot himself at a gas station following a brief confrontation with law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office released the names of five of the seven victims who died at in the 2200 block of West Acres Road but has not officially identified the two teens.

Michael VanOver, Summers’ deputy chief coroner, said it is not their policy to release juvenile names.