Man dies in Joliet Township shooting

An “unknown” male in Joliet Township has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Pheasant Run Apartments, off Pheasant Run Road, in Joliet Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The location is also within an area called Preston Heights.

While Will County sheriff’s deputies were responding to the shooting, they were told there was an “unknown” male who was on the ground and bleeding from the head of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

When deputies arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the male. Paramedics arrived and they also tried to save his life.

The male was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Will County Sheriff Detective Anselmo Vallejo by phone at 815-727-8574, extension 4925.

They can also leave tips at willcosheriff.org.