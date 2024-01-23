First-degree murder charges filed against Joliet man linked to mass shooting

Romeo Nance, 23, mugshot provided by the Will County Sheriff.

First-degree murder charges were filed against a Joliet man linked to a mass shooting of nine people, eight of whom died, but the case was dismissed on Wednesday because he died.

At 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday a criminal complaint was filed against Romeo Nance, 23, of Joliet, on two counts of first-degree murder, court records show.

The complaint was sworn out by a Joliet police detective.

The charges alleged that Nance intentionally shot and killed two victims known only as “Female Victim #1″ and “Male Victim #1.”

The complaint alleged the offenses took place on Sunday.

The court docket said a Will County prosecutor was given leave to file the complaint but Judge Dave Carlson was informed Nance died.

Because of that, the case was dismissed.

Nance died after reportedly took his own life following a confrontation in Texas on Monday, according to Joliet police officials.

Authorities have linked Nance to the fatal shooting of seven people on West Acres Road in Joliet, a 28-year-old man in Preston Heights, and the non-fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in Joliet.