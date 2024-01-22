Joliet’s Pilcher Park remains a place to explore with winter activities

Pilcher Park, 2501 Highland Park Drive, in Joliet remains an active place during the winter, with programs and events for all ages.

Pilcher Park offers playground areas, picnic grounds, scenic hiking trails, bicycle trails and cross country ski trails. More than 640 acres of land provide a habitat for wildlife and the perfect environment for outdoor recreation.

Cross country ski rentals are available at the nature center during business hours. The price is $20 for two hours for adults and $10 for two hours for kids.

Hibernate, Layer Up, or Migrate!

9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Age: 9-12

Price: $7/child

Learn how our local critters cope with winter despite freezes and thaws. Identify animal tracks and gaits in fun participatory activities. Become an animal sign detective along our trails. Make and take home plaster track replicas.

Bare Truth: Winter Tree ID

9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Age: 13 and older

Price: $8/person

There’s more to tree identification than looking at leaves, especially in the winter, when branches are empty and fallen leaves hide beneath snow, mud and ice. Investigate bark, tree shape, stance and branching patterns to uncover the bare truth of tree identity.

Dress for the weather, as a portion of the program is outside.

Silent Night Ski or Hike

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Join in a guided cross country ski through Pilcher Park – in silence – listening for great horned owl mating flights and other night sounds. Whether we swish through snow on skis or crunch along wearing boots, expect an evening of peaceful wonder.

Wish for snowfall! If the conditions are not right for skiing, then it will be a silent guided hike. Enjoy hot cocoa by the fire after.

Bundle up and bring your own skis or rent ours for an additional fee.

Sizes for the skis and boots are on a first-come, first-served, as supply is limited.

Bird Haven Greenhouse & Conservatory

The conservatory sits on 3 acres of land within a 660-acre site comprising Pilcher Park and Higginbotham Woods at 225 N. Gougar Road, Joliet.

Need a reminder that spring is coming? Check out these five greenhouses and conservatories in Chicago, Elmhurst, Joliet, Oak Park and Palos Heights. Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory is an Italian Renaissance-style facility, designed by the Lord and Burnham Co., and constructed in the early 1900s and restored to its original beauty in 2004. The conservatory specializes in growing and showing plants that are not native to Chicago. Be sure to check out the bird of paradise in bloom between January and March. Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day of the year, except holidays, even during private events. It is located at 225 N. Gougar Road in Joliet. 815-741-7278 jolietpark.org/bird-haven-greenhouse

The Greenhouse & Conservatory was constructed at its current site in the early 1900s. This Italian Renaissance-style facility features spectacular floral shows with seasonal motifs during the fall, winter and spring. Year-round attractions are offered with a tropical house, cacti room and show house.

Hours of Operation

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Closed on holidays

Contact

Phone: 815-741-7278