2 men die in Will County from possible cold exposure

Two men have died in Will County from possible exposure to the extreme cold that has hit the area in the past week.

A 44-year-old man from Park Forest and a 59-year-old man from Bolingbrook died on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The Park Forest man had been shoveling snow while the 59-year-old man was outside of his residence, according to the coroner’s office.

“Coroner Laurie Summers is urging residents to use caution while shoveling snow and limit their exposure to the frigid cold weather that the area is experiencing,” according to the coroner’s office.