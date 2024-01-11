Winter storm forces Will County schools to close or go remote

A truck salts the parking lot of University of St. Francis on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Will County — A winter storm warning has been issued for the Chicago-Joliet area which could include heavy snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for 3 a.m. Friday morning through noon on Saturday for Will, La Salle, Grundy, Kendall and southern Cook counties.

In order to keep residents off the roads and out of danger, many school districts have already announced closures for Friday going into what was already planned to be a long weekend for the Martin Luther King Day holiday Monday.

Most districts which have announced closures will be implementing an e-learning plan for the day.

Districts in Will County which have already announced e-learning days include Joliet Public School District 86, Districts 90 and 91 in Lockport, Lemont Township High School District 210, and Providence Catholic High School.

Joliet Junior College also announced it will be switching to e-learning only on Friday.

Some schools, including St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet, have announced closures for the weather, but have not specified an e-learning day.

For a full list of area school closures, and details about e-learning, visit emergencyclosingcenter.com or check your local school’s website. More closures are likely to be announced through Thursday evening.