Pets of the Week: Jan. 15, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Pebbles is an 18-month-old terrier who needs a special adopter. Pebbles may be deaf or partially deaf, but she will flourish in a home with some specialized training. Pebbles loves other dogs and has lived with cats. She is a fan of everyone she meets and is quite a ball of fun. She still has some puppy energy and would benefit from some training. To meet Pebbles, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Pebbles is an 18-month-old terrier who needs a special adopter. Pebbles may be deaf or partially deaf – but she will flourish in a home with some specialized training. Pebbles loves other dogs and has lived with cats. She is a fan of everyone she meets and is quite a ball of fun. She still has some puppy energy and would benefit from some training. To meet Pebbles, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society)

Two-year-old Miss Penny was relinquished when her owners moved to a place that did not allow pets. She is quiet, gentle and sweet. She warms up when pet and given attention. She needs to be in a home where she feels safe and cherished. To meet Miss Penny, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Two-year-old Miss Penny was relinquished when her owners moved to a place that did not allow pets. She is quiet, gentle and sweet. She warms up when petted and given attention. She needs to be in a home where she feels safe and cherished. To meet Miss Penny, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Zuma is a female Chihuahua mix who came to the humane society skinny and fearful. Now that she is gaining weight and confidence, she loves being around other dogs. She also likes getting treats and gentle pets. Zuma needs an owner with a fenced-in yard and lots of patience and love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Zuma is a female Chihuahua mix who came to the humane society skinny and fearful. Now that she is gaining weight and confidence, she loves being around other dogs. She also likes getting treats and gentle pets. Zuma needs an owner with a fence-in yard and lots of patience and love. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Blaze is a domestic shorthair that was found abandoned and taken to animal control, where it was determined that his damaged eye needed to be removed. He is a bit nervous but an absolute sweetheart who enjoys the company of other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Blaze is a domestic shorthair that was found abandoned and taken to animal control, where it was determined that his damaged eye needed to be removed. He is a bit nervous but an absolute sweetheart who enjoys the company of other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

One-year-old Birdie loves to chase tennis balls and bats them around the room like a kitten. She currently weighs about 45 pounds and is full of personality and spunk. To meet Birdie, call Joliet Township Animal Control for details at 815-725-0333.

One-year-old Birdie loves to chase tennis balls and bats them around the room like a kitten. She currently weighs about 45 pounds and is full of personality and spunk. To meet Birdie, call Joliet Township Animal Control for details at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

At 10 months old, silly Mason is a typical rambunctious kitten. He loves to play (even if just by himself) and leaps high to try and catch his toys. He also has a mellow side; he loves making biscuits on blankets, getting pets and being held, all while happily purring. Mason tested positive for feline leukemia, so he needs to be the only cat at home or share a home with a leukemia-positive cat. To meet Mason, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.