Will County blasted by winter storm, bitter cold on its way

A pedestrian walks down the street with an umbrella in downtown Joliet as afternoon rain turns to evening snow on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Will County remains under a winter weather advisory until noon Saturday as a wintry mix of sleet, rain and more snow are expected to sweep over the region.

The National Weather Service cancelled the winter storm warning at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Snow fall totals as of 9 a.m. Friday morning were reported between 4.5 inches to 5.5 inches in Will County.

The advisory includes Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Southern Cook and Will County.

The weather is still expected to be treacherous over the next 24-36 hours, according to the NWS.

Snow will transition to rain Friday afternoon before transitioning back to snow that evening. The forecast calls for snow, slippery travel, and strong northwesterly winds with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, mostly Friday evening, according to the NWS.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and gusty winds could bring down tree branches, according to the NWS.

A Lockport resident posted on a Facebook community page a photo of a power line tipped over at Bruce Road and IL Route 171/State Street.

The snow and rain will then be followed by a cold blast that will move in late Saturday, with high temperatures Sunday through Tuesday being in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

Wind chills will be at dangerous levels of 20 to 30 below zero, according to the NWS.

ComEd reported on Friday morning power outages throughout the eastern Northern Illinois region, including portions of Will County.

Major tow companies are at full capacity with their fleets out on service calls, said Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

“The sheriff’s office is advising drivers who are stuck in ditches to call private tow companies,” Hoffmeyer said.

As of about 9:40 a.m. Friday, there were no major accidents throughout the night or morning in Will County, Hoffmeyer said.

The county had several vehicles in ditches but no road closures, she said.