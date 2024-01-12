Power outages throughout Northern Illinois

Traffic moves along eastbound Interstate 80 as morning snow turned to afternoon mix of rain and snow on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Commonwealth Edison was reporting power outages scattered throughout northern Illinois as the region gets blasted by a strong winter storm.

As of 8:20 a.m., ComEd reported more than 53,400 customers were without power in an area ranging from Rockford to the northwest to Waukegan on the far northeast and as far south as Coal City in Grundy County.

Counties hit the hardest were Cook, DuPage, Lake, Grundy and Will.

As of 8: 30 a.m. on Friday, Will County had 73 outages affecting 3,411 ComEd customers; Cook County had 1,248 outages affecting 72,780 customers; Grundy County had 17 outages affecting 999 customers; Lake County had 307 outages affecting 8,644 customers, Kane County had 22 outages affecting 1,018 customers; McHenry County had four outages affecting 51 customers; DeKalb County had three outages affecting 225 customers and Kendall County had five outages affecting 30 customers, according to the utility’s outage map.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northern Illinois, that predicted accumulations of more than 8 inches and strong winds with gusts of up to 45 mph. The warning, which runs through noon Saturday, applied to McHenry, Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Will and Grundy counties.