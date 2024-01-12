Closures in Will County caused by winter storm

A snowman along Westshire Drive shows wear as morning snow turned to afternoon rain then back to snow in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The winter storm that is dumping several inches of snow on the area, accompanied by winds gusting to 40-45 mph, is causing closures and events cancellations.

Snow totals as of 9 a.m. Friday, snowfalls are ranging from 4 to 5.5 inches across Will County.,

In addition to schools closing or going to remote learning, other entities are deciding to close today and adjusting weekend schedules.

Forest District of Will County

Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers will be closed to the public on Friday. Preserves also are closed and will open if operations crews can clear the parking lots and entrance roads of snow and police determine the preserves are safe for visitors, according to a release from the forest district.

Updates will be posted online on the Current Headlines section of the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

Anyone who registered for a program that is scheduled for Friday or Saturday, watch your email account for any possible program change or cancellation notice, according to the forest district.

Visitor centers that will be closed on Friday are:

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

University of St. Francis

Due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions, all University of St. Francis campuses in Joliet will be closed on Friday. As a result, all student activities for all students at all Joliet campuses have been canceled for the day