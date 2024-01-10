High winds, more snow on the way for Will County

Traffic moves along eastbound I-80 as morning snow turned to an afternoon mix of rain and snow on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The winter weather with a mix of snow and sleet and rain created some hazardous road conditions in the Will County area.

Will County is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow began to fall off and on Tuesday afternoon in northeastern Will County but the next round of snow will be mainly before midnight Tuesday night, with some patchy blowing snow after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with wing gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly clear but with another round of light snow later in the evening, according to the NWS, with a possible one to two inches of accumulation.

More snow is forecast beginning overnight Thursday and throughout the day Friday for the Will County area with blustery conditions and temperatures dropping into the teens.

Another round of this winter storm will sweep through Northeastern Illinois Friday, Jan. 12. (Provided by the National Weather Service)

Increasing winds and sleet and ice caused challenges along portions of areas along Interstates 55, 80 and 355 in the region.

You can keep up to date on current conditions through the Illinois Department of Transportation App, Getting Around Illinois.

Police throughout Will County responded to weather-related crashes on Tuesday morning.

Three minor crashes occurred in Joliet but there were no injuries, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

There were four calls regarding crashes in unincorporated Lockport, Plainfield and Beecher. Those crashes involved vehicles that slid off the roadway and entered a ditch, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer. No injuries were reported in those crashes either.

The Plainfield Police Department reported no crashes on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police handled six crashes on Interstate 80 and five crashes on Interstate 55 on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be cautious of road conditions.

“Be advised that when road conditions are poor for you, they are also poor for patrol deputies, other emergency vehicles, and tow trucks. Of course, our best advice it to make every effort to stay off the roads until roadways can be cleared,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “If you find yourself in a ditch or stuck on the roadway during the winter storm, be prepared for possible extended wait times.”

A pedestrian crosses the street with an umbrella in downtown Joliet as morning snow turned to afternoon rain on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Before leaving the house, be sure your cell phone is charged, have warm clothing, blankets, and water with you if needed, the sheriff’s office said.

Updates on emergency road closures will be posted on the Will County Sheriff’s App and the Will County Sheriff’s facebook page during the evening hours.

Local municipalities are also reminding residents of local parking regulations that go into effect when snow falls reach a certain level. Also, be mindful of snow plows on highways and local streets.