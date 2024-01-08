IDOT app provides road condition updates

GettingAroundIllinois.com is a resource to keep you updated 24/7 every day on road conditions throughout the state. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Weather can change quickly in Illinois, so whether you’re driving a short distance or several miles, GettingAroundIllinois.com is a resource to keep you updated 24/7/365 on road conditions throughout the state, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“While IDOT is ready for whatever winter has in store, preparation and planning always are your best protection in keeping you and your family safe during snow-and-ice season,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Winter weather can impact travel at any time, with severe events requiring several days before roads return to being completely clear of snow and ice. This winter, please make it a habit to check GettingAroundIllinois.com before you drive anywhere for the most updated road conditions.”

GettingAroundIllinois.com is available on computers and optimized for smartphones, according to the release.

The site includes the ability to identify and zoom in to a location, travel route or destination on a state map, according to IDOT. Road conditions are reported by plow drivers out in the field and relayed to GettingAroundIllinois.com through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways.

The road conditions map averages more than 2.5 million page views during snow-and-ice season, according to the release.