Visitors must mask-up at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with COVID rising

Anyone visiting a hospitalized patient at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox must now wear a mask.The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital on Friday.

The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital on Friday.

Wearing a mask is required of all visitors of hospitalized patients in all units while in patient rooms, according to the news release.

“If you come to the hospital and don’t have a mask, we will provide one for you,” according to the release.

The reason is because “respiratory virus season is in full swing,” which includes patients with COVID-19, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Earlier last week. Silver Cross had 40 COVID-positive patients, according to the release. Silver Cross expects that number to grow over the next week due to virus spread at holiday gatherings from the previous past couple weeks.

In December, Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet reinstated universal masking in high-risk areas, including the emergency department and intensive care unit, said Timothy Nelson, spokesperson for Ascension Illinois.

St. Joe’s also expanded admission testing for patients without symptoms and asked visitors with symptoms of respiratory illnesses to visit patients virtually, according to Nelson. St. Joe’s is continuing screening for all symptomatic associates and volunteers, Nelson said.

Morris Hospital in Grundy County is currently not requiring universal masking for visitors, according to Janet Long, Morris Hospital spokesperson. Masking guidelines are decided after assessing and evaluating current illness in the local community, according to Long.

However, Morris Hospital always requires masks when visiting patients in isolations with certain respiratory conditions, according to Long.

In December, the Illinois Department of Public Health advised health care facilities to step up mitigation efforts — including masking and screening — to minimize spread of respiratory viruses.

Illinois hospitals overall saw increased cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV, which could crowd pediatric intensive care units, according to the IDPH in December.