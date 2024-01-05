January 04, 2024
Joliet police still investigating double shooting that wounded Jeremy Fears Jr.

By Felix Sarver
Jeremy Fears Jr. is welcomed at the Salvation Army Community Center. Friends and family hosted a reception for the Joliet West basketball star before he left for Houston to play in the McDonald's All American Games. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Dec. 23 shooting of a 19-year-old woman and former Joliet West High School basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. remained under investigation as of Wednesday.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the shooting “remains a priority for our detectives as they continue to investigate a motive.”

“No one has been arrested for the shooting at this point,” English said.

Fears’ mother declined to speak to the Herald-News about her son.

Officers responded to the double shooting at 3:44 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 300 block of St. Jude Avenue. That location is south of Jefferson Street and west of Larkin Avenue in a residential area that is not too far from St. Jude Catholic School.

A 19-year-old woman and another person whom police only would identify as an 18-year-old man were inside a residence with other people when an armed male suspect entered through the front door, according to a statement from English.

The suspect fired a gun inside the residence, striking the two victims, and then fled the scene, English said.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis, and the 18-year-old had a gunshot wound to the left thigh. They were hospitalized in stable condition, English said.

The gunshot wounds of both victims were not considered life-threatening, English said.

Officers managed to conduct an “extensive canvass” of the area, but they were not able to find the suspect, English said.