Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. reported shot early Saturday

Jeremy Fears Jr. is welcomed at the Salvation Army Community Center. Friends and family hosted a reception for the Joliet West basketball star before he left for Houston to play in the McDonald's All American Games. Fears was shot late Friday or early Saturday morning while visiting his Joliet hometown, according to multiple media outlets. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Former Joliet West High School basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot late Friday or early Saturday morning while visiting his Joliet hometown, according to multiple media outlets.

Fears was the Herald-News 2022-23 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He currently plays basketball for Michigan State University.

Michigan State beat reporter Stephen Brooks shared a statement from Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

The Joliet Police Department did not confirm a shooting or that Fears was shot.

In March, Fears earned McDonald’s All American status and was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fears also was ranked the nation’s No. 20 recruit in the class of 2023 by ESPN.com.

Fears previously said playing basketball prepared him for life.

“It [basketball] is a very rough, up-and-down sport,” he said. “It has a lot of good and bad overall, not just in basketball but in life, too. In everything, you have to find a way to prevail. It all goes back to, ‘You can’t stop now.’ You have to fight through adversity.”