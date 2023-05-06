Boys basketball: Joliet West standout Jeremiah Fears transfers to prep school in Kansas

Joliet West sophomore Jeremiah Fears is transferring to Sunrise Christian, an elite prep school in Kansas, for his junior season.
The standout guard announced his decision on social media on Friday.
Continue to write your story kid..💕 pic.twitter.com/mnnedC8Bia— Jeremiah Fears (@jeremiahfears2) May 5, 2023
Fears, a first team Herald-News All-Area pick, averaged 16.3 points per game last season and established himself as a lockdown defender for the Tigers, who advanced to a Class 4A sectional title last game before falling to Oswego East.
Sunrise Christian, located in Bel Aire, Kansas, is a part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC), which plays a nationwide schedule and makes frequent appearances on ESPN. Sunrise Christian played no in-state opponents and played just six home games while facing other teams of national prominence such as Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) and Montverde (Florida) on a regular basis while going 21-9.
Fears has drawn considerable college interest and was widely considered the top college prospect in the state of Illinois for the Class of 2025. Fears most recent college offer came from Arizona. Georgia, Cincinnati and Arizona State have extended offers within the past few weeks. Previously, Fears had also received offers from Big Ten programs such as Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State.
Michigan State has already secured the services of Fears brother, Jeremy Fears Jr. The Spartan-bound point guard also transferred to a prep school in his junior year, La Lumiere Prep in Indiana, for his junior season before returning this past season to Joliet West for his senior campaign, in part to join Jeremiah on the same court for his high final school season. La Lumiere is also a member of the NIBC.