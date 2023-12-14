December 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
The Herald-News

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 13

Lockport wins girls basketball, Seneca wins boys wrestling

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Lockport 55, Oak Lawn 46: Laura Arstikaitis put up 23 points with seven 3-pointers to lead the Porters to an Oak Lawn Holiday Tournament victory.

Lucy Hynes scored 10, and Armante Dambrauskas added seven.

Lincoln-Way East 36, Providence 24: Molly Knight put 14 on the board, but the Celtics fell in Marian Catholic Invitational action.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 51, Reed-Custer 21: At Braidwood, Raiden Terry, Ethan Othon, Joey Arnold, Nick Grant, Nate Othon, Gunner Varland, Landen Venecia, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon picked up wins.

Joliet Central 39, Plainfield Central 25: At Joliet, the hosts battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Boys bowling

Plainfield Central 3007, Joliet Central 2706: At Joliet, Garrett Johnson bowled a 632 series, but the hosts fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsGirls BasketballBoys BowlingWrestling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois