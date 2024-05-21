School bus driver cited in I-55 crash in Will County that injured 10 children

A school bus driver was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County that involved two other school buses and left 10 children with minor injures.

At 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash involving three school buses on the northbound lanes of I-55, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Three school buses were traveling north on the right lane of I-55 as traffic slowed but one of the buses was unable to stop in time, police said.

The bus struck the rear of the second bus, which then struck the rear of the third bus, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“All remaining passengers were accounted for and returned to their school for release to their parents,” police said.

Mark Mitchell, superintendent of Reed-Custer School District 255 in Braidwood, said the buses were carrying about 100 students to their annual trip to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Teachers and chaperones were on the buses as well, he said.

He said 10 students and two teachers were taken by ambulance for minor injuries.

Mitchell said he was “very blessed and thankful” only minor injuries occurred. Mitchell thanked the emergency personnel who arrived on scene.

“Any time you go through something like, you really appreciate the support those first responders provide, Mitchell said.