Joliet hires its first woman city manager

Beth Beatty has been selected as the next city manager for Joliet. (Provided by the city of Joliet)

Joliet will have its first woman city manager, Mayor Terry D’Arcy announced Tuesday.

Beth Beatty, who has nearly 20 years of municipal experience in Chicago working with four mayors, will be the next city manager of Joliet.

D’Arcy said the council made the decision during its closed meeting on Monday. An open vote has not been taken, but a contract for Beatty will likely be on the agenda for the next regular council meeting on Tuesday.

“Ms. Beatty’s qualifications include a law degree and extensive experience in municipal government,” D’Arcy said in a news release announcing the appointment.

Beatty has served as a deputy chief financial officer and deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs.

“With nearly 20 years of experience, she has worked closely with members of the Chicago City Council and will bring valuable expertise to her role as Joliet’s city manager,” D’Arcy said.

Beatty grew up in Moline. She has a law degree from John Marshall Law School and was a law clerk for the Illinois Supreme Court’s Third Judicial District.

“I am confident I can work effectively with Mayor Terry D’Arcy and the Joliet City Council to help the city achieve its short-term and long-term goals, positioning Joliet as a leader in the region and the state of Illinois,” Beatty said in the release.

Beatty’s starting date in her new job has not been set.

Beatty during her career in Chicago worked for four mayors, Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel, Lori Lightfoot, and Brandon Johnson.

The news release from D’Arcy’s office outlined experience and skills Beatty is expected to bring to Joliet.

“Beatty has played a key role in crafting and passing the city of Chicago’s annual multi-billion-dollar appropriations ordinance, involving input from various stakeholders, including organized labor, community organizations, and the business community,” according to the release. “She places a strong emphasis on cultivating strategic relationships with those who support and oppose her initiatives.”

The mayor’s office also pointed to Beatty’s experience handling policy initiatives at federal, state and local levels.

“Beatty’s professional relationships with leaders at all levels are expected to benefit Joliet by ensuring the city receives necessary resources and that its needs are addressed, resulting in positive outcomes for residents and businesses,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.