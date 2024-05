New Lenox Village Board approved an IGA with the Will County Public Works and Transportation committee. (Sean Hastings)

The Village of New Lenox advises that Veterans Parkway (Village Commons) will be closed to thru traffic today from 3 to 8 p.m. due to an event in the Village Commons.

Cruise the Commons will be taking place from 5 to 8 p.m., and details can be found at newlenox.net/events. The suggested alternate route is Route 30 to Nelson to Haven.