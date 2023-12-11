Pets of the Week: Dec. 11

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Cranberry is a 1-year-old, 50-pound, terrier mix that was rescued in Tennessee. She is playful and affectionate. She needs an active household where she can run and play. But she also likes cuddling on the couch. To meet Cranberry, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dolly is a 3-year-old tuxedo that was originally found outdoors and was adopted. But through no fault of her own, Dolly was recently returned to the shelter after another cat in a home did not accept her. Dolly is friendly and likes pets and attention. She is curious and greets visitors. She needs a slow and proper introduction to other cats. Dolly deserves a second chance. To meet Dolly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dudley is a 7-year-old pit bull who fell on hard times. He was adopted from the humane society and wound up as a stray. He has a goofy personality and gets along with people and other dogs. Dudley has some medical issues due to poor care, so he needs an owner to give him good care. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Jesse is a domestic shorthair cat that is bonded with another cat, Jasper, at the shelter. They take care of each other and provide comfort. They need a forever home together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.