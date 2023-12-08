Karson Thomas scores 29 in loss for L-W East: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, December 7, 2023

Boys basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor 77, Lincoln-Way East 72: At Flossmoor, Karson Thomas went off for the Griffins in a losing effort. His 29 points led all scorers as East fell for the first time this season. Brenden Sanders went for 19 and BJ Powell 13 for the Griffins (5-1, 0-1 in the SouthWest Suburban).
Romeoville 58, Joliet Central 54: At Romeoville, the Spartans avenged an earlier loss this season to the Steelmen. Romeoville improved to 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the SPC.
Central fell to 5-3, 1-3 in the SPC.
Girls basketball
Joliet West 70, Plainfield East 64: At Plainfield, Lexi Sepulveda wasn’t about to let the Bengals go down without a fight. The Southern Indiana recruit broke her own school record by one point, scoring 47 to lead all scorers.
East dropped to 4-6, 2-2 in the SPC. Joliet West improved to 4-5 and 3-1 in the SPC.
Romeoville 56, Joliet Central 38: At Joliet, the Spartans improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the SPC with the win.
Lincoln-Way West 35, Andrew 19: At New Lenox, Molly Finn led the way for the Warriors with 13 points in an SWSC contest. Caroline Smith added nine points for West (4-5, 1-1.).
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Sandburg 35: At New Lenox, balanced scoring led the Knights to victory in the SWSC crossover. Lina Panos and Brooke Baechtold had 11 points each as LWC remained unbeaten at 8-0, 1-0 in the SWSC.
Kiya Newson-Cole added 10 for the Knights.
Lincoln-Way East 46, Lockport 45: At Lockport, the Porters dropped their home and SWSC opener to the Griffins. Addison Way and Laura Arstikaitis had eight points each to lead Lockport (3-4, 0-1).
Peotone 47, Streator 16: At Peotone, Abbi Graffeo scored 16 points as the Blue Devils improved to 7-3 overall, 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight. Madi Schroeder added 11 and Abbi Chenoweth eight for Peotone.
Seneca 55, Roanoke-Benson 39: At Seneca, the Irish won the Tri-County Conference contest. Lauryn Barla led Seneca (6-5, 2-3) with 18 points. Alyssa Zellers and Evelyn O’Connor had nine points each for the Irish.
Reed-Custer 34, Herscher 24: At Braidwood, a stellar defensive performance lifted the Comets to the ICE Conference win. Senior Kaylee Tribble had another solid night with 16 points and 11 boards for R-C (7-4, 3-1). Madison Keenan had seven points, six boards and four blocks for the Comets.
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Momence 44: At Momence, Addi Fair led the Panthers with 28 points as GSW improved to 5-4, 3-0 in the River Valley Conference. Gracie Olsen added 17.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 43, Morris 35: At Maple Park, Tyler Semlar, Andrew Paull, Ian Willis, Owen Sater and Michael McCarthy won matches for Morris in the Interstate Eight match.
Sycamore 48, Morris 27: At Maple Park, Carter Skoff Brock Claypool, Owen Sater, Paull and Semlar were among the winners for Morris.
Plainfield North 57, Oswego East 22: At Plainfield, the Tigers captured the match in in SPC action.
Joliet West 54, Plainfield South 19: At Joliet, Joseph Boettger, Marquan Godfrey, Adrian Hernandez, Aiden Brown, Lucas Herrada and Wyatt Schmitt won by fall to lead the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Colin Bickett won by fall for Plainfield South.
Seneca 66, Dwight 6: At Dwight, Chris Peura, Landen Venecia, Memphis Echeverria and Ryker Terry were among the winners for Seneca in the tri-meet. Dylan Crouch won his match for Dwight.
Clifton Central 36, Seneca 33: At Dwight in a battle between two state-ranked teams, the Irish came up short. Peura, Venecia and Asher Hamby won their matches by fall for Seneca.
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way West 97, Joliet Central 81: At New Lenox, the Warriors captured two of the three relays in winning the nonconference meet with the Steelmen.
Tate Thomas won the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle, and Ben Clark took the top spot in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for Joliet.