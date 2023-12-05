Peotone wins thriller with Lisle: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 4

Girls basketball
Peotone 43, Lisle 42: Down three with 11 seconds to go, Ashley Renwick cut the deficit to one and Madi Schroeder had the game-winning bucket with 1.9 seconds to go for an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 14 points, Renwick had 13 and Addie Graffeo chipped in with seven.
Reed-Custer 49, Manteno 44: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Comets to an ICE win.
Gwen Stewart had 15 points, two rebounds and five steals. Mya Beard had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 43, Lockport 38: At Bradley, Laura Arstikaitis put 15 on the board but the Porters took a loss in a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup.
Lucy Hynes scored nine and Evelyn Ingram added six.
Coal City 47, Streator 0: Mia Ferrias scored 11 points and the hosts picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Emma Rodriguez had eight and Abby Gagliardo and Paige Walker combined to put 12 on the board.
Midland 45, Seneca 37: At Midland, Alyssa Zellers had 19 points but the Fighting Irish fell in Tri-County Conference play.
Neuqua Valley 80, Plainfield East 53: At Plainfield, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Marian Catholic 53, Joliet Catholic 45: At Marian, the Angels battled but came up short in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
Boys basketball
Woodland 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 47: At Gardner, Cale Halpin scored 20 points but the hosts fell in nonconference play.
Boys bowling
Romeoville 2,827, Joliet Central 2,768: At Joliet, Trenton Mooney had a team-high series of 588 but the Steelmen fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.