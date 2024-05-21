JTHS District 204 seeking volunteers for its Problem Solving Circle program

Joliet Township High School District 204 is seeking volunteers to attend a training workshop for its Restorative Practices Problem Solving Circle program from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Township High School District 204 is seeking volunteers to attend a training workshop for its Restorative Practices Problem Solving Circle program from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet.

The Problem Solving Circle program supports students who have been placed on the behavior warning list for actions that could lead to expulsion. Through this program, students can earn their way off the behavior warning list by participating in a Problem Solving Circle for several consecutive weeks. The program is designed to address the root cause of the students’ actions and prevent said actions from being repeated.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at Saturday’s training workshop. To sign up as a volunteer, contact Greg Thompson at gthompson@jths.org or 815-727-6946.