Mya Beard leads Comets to Illinois Central Eight win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, November 30

Girls basketball
Reed-Custer 42, Streator 12: Mya Beard had 12 points, three rebounds and seven steals and the Comets won in Illinois Central Eight action Thursday
Kaylee Tribble had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals and Alyssa Wollenzien had six points and three steals.
Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Grant Park 22: Addi Fair put up 20 points and the Panthers picked up a River Valley Conference win.
Aspen Lardi scored 10 and Maddie Simms added eight.
Marquette 54, Seneca 48: At Seneca, Lauryn Barla had 15 points but the Irish fell in Tri-County Conference action.
Alyssa Zellers and Lainie Olson combined to add 22 points.
Coal City 51, Peotone 38: Madi Schroeder scored 28 points but the Blue Devils fell in Illinois Central Eight play.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 41, Sandwich 36: Raiden Terry, Ethan Othon, Tommy Milton, Ryker Terry, Nate Othon, Asher Hamby, Landen Venecia and Jeremy Gagnon each had wins during a Sandwich triangular.
Morris 48, Seneca 29: Raiden Terry, Ethan Othon, Tommy Milton, Ryker Terry, Nate Othon, Asher Hamby, Landen Venecia and Jeremy Gagnon each won but the Irish fell in a Sandwich triangular.
Plainfield North 40, Oswego 21: At Plainfield, the Tigers picked up their first SouthWest Prairie Conference victory.
Boys bowling
Lockport 2147, Stagg 1961: At Lockport, Ross Karraker bowled a 462 to lead the Porters to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Ryan Schmitt scored 451, Aaron Wendell bowled 442 and Steven Talaski bowled a 407.
Joliet Central 1989, Rich Township 1287: At Joliet, the Steelmen battled to a nonconference victory.