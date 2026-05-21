Man airlifted after falling 40 feet while removing tree in Bull Valley

A man was airlifted after falling approximately 40 feet in Bull Valley, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was airlifted after falling 40 feet while doing tree removal work in Bull Valley Thursday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to Cold Springs Road in Bull Valley for “for a reported victim of a fall” at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Paramedics arrived and found a man, “who was conscious, but suffering from several traumatic injuries,” Vucha said.

The man was performing tree removal services on the property when he fell approximately 40 feet to the ground, Vucha said.

A man was airlifted after falling approximately 40 feet in Bull Valley, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency medical care to the man at the scene before taking him to the Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital helipad. A medical helicopter was waiting and flew the man to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with injuries believed to be serious, Vucha said.