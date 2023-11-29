Oswego East tops Minooka in boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov, 28, 2023

Boy Basketball
Oswego East 47, Minooka 39: At Oswego, junior DJ Hampton scored 12 points, hauled in six rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Indians in the SPC opener for both teams. Zane Caves and Jordan Taylor had three steals apiece for Minooka (1-4, 0-1).
Plainfield North 58, Oswego 42: At Plainfield, Jeffrey Fleming led the Tigers to a win in the SPC opener with 21 points. Eight different players scored for North (3-2, 1-0).
Plainfield Central 68, Plainfield East 61: At Plainfield, Central outscored East in the second half to pick up its first win of the season. Central is now 1-5 overall, 1-0 in the SPC. East fell to 1-3, 0-1.
Bishop McNamara 71, Peotone 42: At Kankakee, the Blue Devils fell to the Fighting Irish in a nonconference contest.
Lemont 73, Sandburg 70: At Orland Park, Klaidas Paskauskas led the way for Lemont (3-2) with 19 points and Zane Schneider added 16 to lead Lemont in the nonconference contest. Shea Glotzbach came through 12 points and Ryan Runaas added 10 for Lemont.
Romeoville 67, Plainfield South 51: At Plainfield, junior DJ Porter scored a career-best 31 points to lead the Spartans to the SPC opening win over the Cougars. EJ Mosely added 11 points and eight assists and TJ Lee poured in 11 points and four boards for Romeoville (4-1, 1-0). South dropped to 2-4 overall.
Lockport 81, Thornridge 37: At Lockport, four Porters went for double figures in the nonconference win. Logan Cooper led Lockport (2-2) with 15 points. Evan Dziadkowiec added 12 points and four boards. Jeffrey Green and Anthony Kosi each chipped in with 10 for the Porters.
Seneca 63, Morris 54: At Seneca, sophomore Brady Sheedy had a big night for the Irish in the nonconference contest. HIs 23 points led Seneca to the win. Paxton Giertz scored 19 as Seneca improved to 4-1 overall. Jack Wheeler had another massive game for Morris. He led all scorers with 36 points while grabbing seven rebounds. AJ Zweeres chipped in 12 points to go with four steals and three assists for Morris (2-3).
Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 67, Oswego: At Oswego, the Tigers opened play in the Southwest Prairie Conference with a win. Bella Garcia led the way with 22 points and Bella Gruber added 13 for North (4-1, 1-0). Sydney Scott added 12 for the Tigers.
Loyola 52, Providence Catholic 45: At New Lenox, Molly Knight led the Celtics with 17 points in the Girls Catholic Red Conference contest. Gabi Bednar added 10 points and Taylor Healy chipped in six for PC (3-2, 0-1).
Romeoville 51, Plainfield South 39: At Romeoville, Jadea Johnson scored 23 points to lead all scorers as the Spartans opened up SPC play with a win. Emily Gabrelcik added 14 for Romeoville (4-1, 1-0).
Lincoln-Way East 59, Richards 25: At Oak Lawn, the Griffins earned a nonconference win.
Seneca 52, Reed-Custer 38: At Braidwood, senior Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Natalie Flores had 10 points for RC (3-3). Evelyn O’Connor led Seneca (5-2) with 17 points.
Girls Bowling
Lincoln-Way East 1,748, Chicago Christian 1,360: At Frankfort, Abby Craig had a high game of 197 and Abby Bojan had a 173, while Juliana Barajas had a two-game total of 350 to lead the Griffins.