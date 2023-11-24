Man charged with 2018 Joliet murder freed from jail

A man who has been representing himself in a case where he’s charged with fatally stabbing a woman in 2018 in Joliet was released from jail on the evening before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Dan Rippy granted the pretrial release of Christopher Beale, 35, of Joliet, who’s charged with the Oct. 1, 2018 first-degree murder of Marcedes Flakes, 28. She was stabbed in the back outside of a residence at Fairview Homes. The 1960s era public housing development was torn down in 2019.

Beale, who’s been representing himself since 2021, filed a motion requesting his release from jail following the abolishment of cash bail under the SAFE-T Act. Beale has spent the past five years in jail while his murder case has yet to resolve.

A jury trial date has been set for April 22.

Marcedes Flakes. (Photo provided)

Beale’s motion claimed he was acting in self defense from Flakes, the mother of his three children, and the two have been involved in more than 15 domestic disputes.

Beale’s motion alleged Flakes was striking him across the face with a cooking pan on Oct. 1, 2018 during yet another domestic dispute. He claimed there was a struggle between the two over a kitchen steak knife and Beale managed to grab it as Flakes continued to strike him with the pan.

Beale claimed he fended off “his attacker by swinging the knife one time” which struck Flakes in the back of her shoulder, piercing an artery. He alleged he tossed away the knife, fled to Chicago and then turned himself into the police department there.

Beale said he was working as a contractor with a construction company before his arrest and that he participated in life improvement programs while he was in jail.

Beale said he has agreed to keep Rippy informed of his address in Chicago, provide his cellphone number and participate in GPS monitoring.

A memorial balloon hangs from a handrail on Oct. 11, 2018, in front of the former home of Marcedes Flakes at Fairview Homes in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Even though Beale is charged with an offense eligible for detention, his pretrial conditions are “sufficient to protect the community and insure [defendant’s] appearance in court,” according to Rippy’s court order.

Those conditions include not leaving Illinois without Rippy’s permission, refraining from the possession of weapons and having no contact with any witnesses in the case. Beale must also be placed on GPS monitoring and not leave his home unless it is for court hearings, medical appointments or religious services.

On May 3, 2022, Beale suffered a fractured jaw after he was struck by former fellow inmate, Quentell Haynes, 38, of Joliet. Haynes pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of Beale and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Last year, Will County Sheriff Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the dispute occurred over Beale, a self-proclaimed jailhouse lawyer, refusing to look over Haynes’ court paperwork.