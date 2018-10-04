Family of slain Joliet woman seek help to pay for funeral

Marcedes Flakes, 28, of Joliet, was killed in the morning of Oct. 1. Christopher Beale, 30, also of Joliet, was charged with her murder. (Photo provided)

The family and friends of a Joliet woman who was stabbed to death earlier this week are seeking help to pay for her funeral expenses.

Marcedes Flakes, 28, a mother of four children, was killed early Monday. On Tuesday, Christopher Beale, 30, also of Joliet, was charged with murder in her death.

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money.

“Unfortunately, Marcedes didn’t have any insurance to cover the funeral arrangements,” according to the website. “She lost both her parents, and, on behalf of her four children, we’re asking for help.”

Joliet detectives responded to the scene, and multiple witnesses told police that Beale was the last person seen with her, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department. Detectives determined Beale was responsible for Flakes’ death.

There was a strong police presence Monday morning on Fairmount Avenue and blood in the street in front of the residence near Cardinal Lane. Flakes died at 7:40 a.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Beale then fled to Chicago. Joliet police alerted Chicago police, who were able to locate and detain Beale until Joliet detectives arrived to transport him back to the city. Beale is being held at the Will County jail on $2 million bond. He is expected in court again Oct. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

He was twice charged with battering Flakes. Two of the domestic battery cases filed against him were dismissed. A third domestic battery charge was amended to a charge of battery.

A cousin of Flakes said she had four children ages 10, 8, 6 and 4, and three of them with Beale, although the two had been separated for some time.

“They had their ups and downs,” the cousin, who wished not to be named, said. “I don’t know what was going through his mind at the time. She was loved by everybody.”

Flakes’ family described her as a hard worker who never missed work and was a good mother.

“She was well respected,” according to the GoFundMe page. “She had a heart of gold and will be truly missed.”