Joliet mayor shuts down four more vape shops

Mayor Terry D’Arcy announced Tuesday that he has shut down four vape shops in the third such operations in Joliet since September.

The latest investigation began Wednesday and has led to the four shops being closed for seven days under an emergency order suspending their licenses, the city said in a news release. The investigations were initiated after the city received complaints that vaping materials were being sold to minors under the age of 21.

Closed on Tuesday were:

• 420 Smokes and Vapes at 1532 Rt. 59

• 420 Smokes and Vapes at 1551 Plainfield Road

• MiVape at 1112 W. Jefferson St.

• Tobacco Empire at 1105 Essington Road

“As I’ve said before, we want strict enforcement of the law with zero tolerance for violators.” D’Arcy said in the news release.

D’Arcy also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner and has enforcement authority over tobacco and vape stores.

The Joliet Police Department “will continue to work diligently to ensure that businesses adhere to these important regulations, and we urge all retailers to be vigilant in verifying the age of their customers when selling age-restricted products,” Deputy Chief for Administration Sherrie Blackburn said in the release.

License owners can request a hearing within the seven-day suspension, according to the city news release. First-time offenders face a fine of up to $1000 and up to a 30-day suspension.