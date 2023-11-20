Pets of the Week: Nov. 20, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Harmony is a sweet and outgoing 3-year-old terrier. She is friendly, playful and well-behaved. She loves to meet new people and does well with other dogs, cats and children. She needs a fun, active and loving family to cherish her forever. To meet Harmony, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Trooper is an all-black, 1-year-old, shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. He can be reserved in new environments, but – once he is petted – Trooper instantly relaxes and enjoys the attention. He loves scratches down his back. In a home where he feels comfortable, Trooper will show his affectionate nature and be a great friend. To meet Trooper, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pluto is a goofy, 1 year-old hound mix who came to the humane society from local animal control. He is outgoing, playful and filled with energy. Pluto needs an owner to keep up with him and help him be his best. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Princess is a sweet, domestic shorthair kitten who came to the humane society as a stray with her littermates. She has tested positive for FIV. With proper care, most FIV-positive cats lead normal and happy lives. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.